Supermarkets start to limit sales of some items

The supermarket has started to place limits on the number of items shoppers can buy.

Tesco and Morrison have started to introduce a three-items per customer limit on flour, dried pasta, toilet roll, baby wipes and anti-bacterial wipes.

The supermarkets are acting to prevent a repeat of the panic-buying that led to shortages in March.

Tesco said it had “introduced bulk-buy limits on a small number of products”.

It said this was “ensure that everyone can keep buying what they need”.

“We have good availability, with plenty of stock to go round, and we would encourage our customers to shop as normal,” it said.

The supermarket has introduced additional limits for a small number of products online, such as rice and canned veg.

Morrisons introduced a limit of three items per customer on some ranges on Thursday, including toilet rolls and disinfectant products.

It said stock levels “were good”, but it wanted to “make sure they were available for everyone”.

In March, UK supermarkets were forced to take steps to prevent shoppers from panic-buying around the height of the pandemic.

Many introduced limits on the number of certain items that customers could buy, such as flour, pasta or toilet roll.