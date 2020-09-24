Hospitals told to allow partners onto maternity wards

HOSPITALS have been ordered to allow partners and visitors onto maternity wards so pregnant women are not forced to give birth on their own.

NHS England and NHS Improvement have written to all of the directors of nursing and heads of midwifery to ask them to urgently change the rules around visiting.

The Independent has reported seeing a letter dated 19 September says NHS guidance was released on 8 September so partners and visitors can attend maternity units now “the peak of the first wave has passed”.

“We thank you and are grateful the majority of services have quickly implemented this guidance and relaxed visiting restrictions,” it reads. “To those that are still working through the guidance, this must happen now so that partners are able to attend maternity units for appointments and births.”

Saying the letter adds: “Pregnancy can be a stressful time for women and their families, and all the more so during a pandemic, so it is vital that everything possible is done to support them through this time.”

