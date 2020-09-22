Scotland follows Northern Ireland and bans household visits

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a ban on household visits.

Sturgeon said the Covid-19 restrictions would come to force from tomorrow.

“We intend, as Northern Ireland did yesterday, to also introduce nationwide additional restrictions on household gatherings, similar to those already in place in the west of Scotland,” she said. The first minister said data suggested the measure had reduced the spread of the virus in the west of Scotland and that extending it to the rest of the country would hopefully reduce transmission. The changes only impact meeting in people’s homes, with regulations for outdoor and public indoor meetings remaining the same. Those living alone will be able to form extended households, while couples not living together, those who need childcare and tradespeople will be exempt from the measures.

However, the First Minister announced children under 12 would be exempt from the limit of six people from two households when meeting outside, and that those between 12 and 18 would be able to meet a limit of six others from six households outdoors.

As is already the message in Scotland, everyone who can work from home, should work from home.

And from Friday, pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close from 10pm.

However, Ms Sturgeon said other restrictions would be unavoidable if rules on face masks and social distancing were not followed.

Ms Sturgeon added that she wanted to keep schools and businesses open as much as possible and would review all restrictions every three weeks.