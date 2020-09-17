Coronavirus: Test turnaround times getting longer in England

Turnaround times to get coronavirus test results back are getting longer in England, figures show.

Only one in three tests carried out in community-based testing centres results were returned within 24 hours in the week up to 9 September.

That is down from two-thirds the week before, according to the NHS Test and Trace weekly report.

Access to tests has had to be rationed because labs are struggling to keep up with demand.

This is the first evidence that tests which do happen are taking longer to process.

