IN the UK, schools have opened their doors to students again since the first week of September.

Minister of Education Gavin Williamson state that he knows how difficult that last few months have been for students, “But I know how important children’s return to school is not only for their education but also for their development and well-being,” he said.

This week, as Londra Gazete, we discussed the situation in schools with Burcu Demir, who teaches at a primary school in north London.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, Burcu Demir spoke about the measures taken against coronavirus in schools. Demir made the following statement:

“As soon as our students enter the classroom, they have to wash their hands before, this continues throughout the whole day. They have to wash hands constantly. Due to the epidemic, students now have to each lunch in their classrooms and facilities are regularly disinfected.

Under the current circumstances, the necessary number of employees are not available in the education sector, there are not many opportunities and the measures which can be taken for this reason are somewhat limited. The Covid-19 epidemic is a very serious virus and the rate of transmission is increasing, it is not very safe for to be in school. We risk the possibility of catching the virus and transmitting it to our family. Many students in schools located in north London had to be sent home due to positive cases.

Not sure if it applies to every school, but the school where I teach has ‘bubble’ rule for social distancing. For example, year 1’s and 2’s can never interfere with each other. This applies to both teachers and students. Everyone has different lunch times, breaks and lesson hours. Some precautions are taken in this way, but children struggle to practice social distancing among themselves.”