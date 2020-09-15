Government’s leaked report of ‘worst-case’ Brexit scenarios

A leaked Government planning report outlining “reasonable worst-case” Brexit scenarios has warned of queues of 7,000 lorries in Kent and significant delays to cross into the EU.

The Border and Protocol Delivery Group document, seen by the Guardian, also details predictions of two hours of extra delays for Eurostar customer.

But a Cabinet Office spokeswoman said in a statement the Government was using a “stretching scenario” as opposed to a prediction.

She said: “As a responsible government we continue to make extensive preparations for a wide range of scenarios, including the reasonable worst case.