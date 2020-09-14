The full list of the new 24/7 London bus lanes Drivers who don't follow the rules face fines of up to £130

Transport for London is to trial extended bus lane hours on some of London’s busiest roads.

The 24/7 trial will begin to be rolled out from Sunday, September 13, and TfL said it will help ‘guard against a damaging car-led recovery, that would pose risks to safety, the environment and public health’.

Drivers who park or travel in the bus lanes could be hit with a Penalty Charge Notice of up to £130 and the trial will last up to 18 months.

A TfL spokesperson said the bus lanes are on the ‘Red Routes comprising more than 80km of road’.

They added: “General traffic will be restricted from using the bus lane during the off-peak hours, with car parking suspended on some routes. Blue Badge parking facilities will be retained in the trial. Clear signage will indicate which roads are affected and when they are expected to change.”

Affected roads by borough:

Bromley:

Bromley Common

Camden:

Camden High Street

Camden Road

Camden Street

Farringdon Road

Finchley Road

Gray’s Inn Road

City of London

Bishopsgate

Croydon

London Road

Stafford Road

Streatham High Road

Enfield

Bowes Road (North Circular Road)

Great Cambridge Road

North Circular Road

Greenwich

Academy Road

Eltham Road

Well Hall Road

Hackney

City Road

Clapton Common

Kingsland High Street

Kingsland Road

Lower Clapton Road

Old Street

Rectory Road

Seven Sisters Road

Stamford Hill

Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington Road

Upper Clapton Road

Haringey

Archway Road

Great Cambridge Road

High Road

Seven Sisters Road

Hounslow

Harlington Road West

Islington

Camden Road

City Road

Holloway Road

Isledon Road

Parkhurst Road

Seven Sisters Road

Tollington Road

Upper Street

White Lion Street

Kensington and Chelsea

Brompton Road

Lambeth

Albert Embankment

Brixton Hill

Brixton Road

Camberwell New Road

Clapham High Street

Clapham Road

Kennington Oval

Kennington Park Road

Kennington Road

Lambeth Palace Road

South Lambeth Road

Streatham High Road

Streatham Hill

Tooting Bec Gardens

Lewisham

Amersham Road

Bromley Road

Eltham Road

Lee High Road

Lewisham Way

London Road

New Cross Road

Parkfield Road

Queen’s Road

Stanstead Road

Waldram Park Road

Merton

London Road

Morden Road

St Helier Avenue

Southwark

Borough High Street

Camberwell Church Street

Camberwell New Road

Denmark Hill

Elephant and Castle

London Road

Lordship Lane

Newington Butts

Old Kent Road

Peckham High Street

Queen’s Road

St. George’s Road

Tooley Street

Tower Bridge Road

Sutton

St. Helier Avenue

Tower Hamlets

Burdett Road

Commercial Road

East India Dock Road

Mile End Road

Whitechapel Road

Wandsworth

Balham High Road

Balham Hill

Battersea Bridge Road

Battersea Park Road

Battersea Rise

East Hill

Huguenot Place

Nine Elms Lane

Roehampton Lane

Tooting Bec Road

Tooting High Street

Upper Richmond Road

Wandsworth High Street

York Road

Westminster

Edgware Road

Finchley Road

Knightsbridge

Millbank

Park Lane

Vauxhall Bridge Road