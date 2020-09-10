Covid-19 patients in North Cyprus been flown to Turkey for treatment

Last night the first COVID-19 patients from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) were transferred to health services in Turkey.

In a statement by TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar he said: “In this context, Turkey, as of the midnight begins to transfer the COVID-19 patients here to health services in Turkey,”

Tatar said Turkey continues to stand with the Turkish Cyprus in fighting the pandemic as it was always in solidarity with the TRNC in all matters.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay last month vowed that Turkey would not allow any load on the health system of the TRNC and in case of increasing infections, patients will be provided air ambulance transportation to Turkish hospitals.

The Turkish Cyprus reported 38 new infections Tuesday, bringing the number to 475. While 561 tests were conducted in TRNC, three patients were discharged from hospitals, and the death toll stood at four.

Treatment of 185 people continues with no patients in intensive care.

On Monday some 38 new cases were announced, the highest daily figure so far, with 15 of them being local and 19 being contacts of people who already tested positive and are in quarantine.