More than 1,000 doctors plan to quit NHS

More than 1,000 doctors have said they intend to leave the NHS due to the Government’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and anger over pay, a new study has found.

In a survey conducted by Doctors’ Association UK, doctors also complained of growing stress levels within their profession and mental health worries.

Two-third of respondents said they either intended to switch to the private sector, move abroad, work as locums or take a career break within the next three years.

The Government’s treatment of the NHS during the pandemic was labelled as the main factor in the rising disillusionment amongst medics.

Speaking to The Guardian, Dr Smanatha Batt-Rawden, president of the Doctors’ Association UK, said: “NHS doctors have come out of this pandemic battered, bruised and burned out.”