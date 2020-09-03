Baby died after parents ‘rolled on to him’ while asleep

4 hours önce
0 88 Bir dakikadan az

A seven-week-old baby died because his mother or father “inadvertently rolled on to him” when they were sleeping, a High Court judge said.

Mr Justice Keehan said health workers “repeatedly” warned the couple about the dangers of sleeping with babies.

The parents, who have three other children, live in or near Birmingham and cannot be identified.

The judge said the baby, who suffered multiple rib fractures, had not died as a result of any intentional act.

On the night the baby died in March 2019, his father had taken cocaine and his mother was “extremely tired” and “under the influence of alcohol”.

Mr Justice Keehan concluded the baby died as a result of asphyxia because his mother or father inadvertently rolled on to him while asleep, or because he had been “confined in a micro-climate” where the atmosphere was low in oxygen but high in carbon dioxide.

He said: “The mother told me that co-sleeping with her children had worked for her and for the father, they had regularly pursued the practice with all of their children.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

3 weeks önce
392

A young child has died after falling from building in Hoxton

15 June 2020
161

Boy, 2, survives after being shot in the head in northwest London

21 February 2020
570

Mesut Ozil’s wife Amine Gulse said to be expecting their first child

31 December 2019
491

A woman with a baby stabbed in the back 3 time in south London

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.