Eight test positive for Covid-19 on flight from Crete

Eight passengers who travelled to the UK from Crete have tested positive for coronavirus.

The passengers were on board Wizz Air’s flight 8168 from Heraklion to Luton Airport on 25 August.

The airline said 212 people were on the flight but it had “informed the relevant health authorities”.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it was aware of the situation and was advising those affected to self-isolate.

In a statement, Wizz Air said: “The airline has now informed the relevant health authorities in England who are responsible for contacting and advising the 204 other passengers who were on board the flight.

“Wizz Air operates all flights in compliance with local travel regulations, and the safety of passengers and staff is the number one priority.”

Last month, a flight from Zante left nearly 200 people facing self-isolation after 16 passengers on flight TOM6215 from the Greek island to Cardiff tested positive for Covid-19.