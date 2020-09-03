London Consul General Cinar Ergin shared his farewell message

LONDON’S Consul General of the Republic of Turkey Cinar Ergin shared his farewell message as his term as consulate comes to an end.

Saying: “Dear members of the Turkish Community of England,

The appointment is an integral part of the civil service. I am leaving my post as the London Consulate General, which I assumed on February 15, 2017, to begin my new post in Ankara. In London, I have always been honoured to serve our state and you, our dear citizens, as the Consul General. I took care to be together with you. I have the pride of being one of you in every step I take.

As I stated in the message I issued when I took office, I made a great effort for our Consulate General, which is your “door to the country”, to work closely with you, to hear your requests and requests and to meet them. The good words we heard gave us strength, and your suggestions and criticisms from time to time were guiding for better service. The strong support I received from all parts of our society while fulfilling my duty was my most important assistant.”

Expressing that he would have liked to say goodbye face to face but the environment created by Covid-19, unfortunately, did not allow this.

Adding; “The memories I have accumulated with you at the end of three and a half years flowing like water are the most precious asset I will take to Ankara with me. Taking this opportunity, I sincerely thank my dear colleagues who work devotedly while fulfilling my duty. I express my gratitude to all members of our society. May all of you, always be clear in health and happiness.

I sincerely hope that fate will bring us back again. With my respect and love, we blessed with God. “