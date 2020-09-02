Shop owner Tekağaç was beaten by his customers

HALIL Tekağaç, who owns a shop in the Kent, was beaten up by his customers on Sunday evening, 23 August.

The owner of a shop named ‘Bomba Kebab & Pizza’ Tekağaç, travelled to a customer’s house to make a delivery but when the customers refused to pay for their orders, Tekağaç stated that he would not give the food if the orders were not paid for.

Tekağaç was then beaten up and seriously injured by the three men.

Halil Tekağaç’s wife, Paula Tekağaç reached out to Londra Gazete and said that her husband was badly beaten, adding that the customers later raided the shop.

Three young assailants came to the shop with a piece of wood and threatened the shop owners also damaged their vehicle.

Halil Tekağaç, who was seriously injured, has been hospitalized and will be operated on next week. Paula Tekağaç made the following statements to Londra Gazete:

“My husband was badly beaten up; I don’t know who to ask for help. We called the police on the night of the incident, they said we will come but they did not come. My husband went to deliver the food orders, and when the customers said they would not pay, he refused to give the orders. They tried to take the food from my husband when he resisted they physically attacked him. After my husband managed to escape, they came to the shop with a piece of wood to threaten us. My husband has a broken foot and he would be operated this week.”