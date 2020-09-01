Limassol Association UK celebrates, 30th of August Victory Day

Limassol Association UK, held its first event after the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, 30 August.

Limassol Association organised a special brunch event for the 30th of August Victory Day and brought together representative of non-governmental organisation and community members.

The association is known to carry out many event in London in the most meaningful way for 18 years, hence 30TH of August Victory Day was celebrated within the scope of the necessary health and hygiene measures.

Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations Chair Ertugrul Mehmet, Turkish Community Football Federation Chair Osman Ercen, the Honorary Chair of the association Nural Ezel, representatives of football clubs, NGO’s and schools attended to the brunch held on Sunday.

The event, which took place with an intense participation, celebrated the special day with poems and anthems.

Arife Retvan, the Chair of the Limassol Association made the opening speech and stated the following: “Today we live in London, but as the descendants of those who founded the Republic of Turkey, not those who fled abroad on British ships, we live here with great pride. We are happy to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the most important victories in Turkish history. We live here with our flags in our hands and our love for our homeland. May the future of our national be full of peace and success. Happy 30 August Victory Day.”