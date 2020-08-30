Tragedy as ‘smart and friendly’ Emre Huseyin died days before his 16th birthday

Emre Huseyin, 15, was taken to hospital but could not be saved just five days before his 16th birthday.

A ‘smart and friendly’ teenager who was invited to meet Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan for his volunteering efforts died after taking MDMA

He appeared to be unwell at 4.30pm on February 1 and an ambulance was called 40 minutes later as he ‘appeared worse’.

Coroner Sonia Hayes said he died of ‘fatal MDMA consumption and toxicity’ as she opened an inquest into his death yesterday at County Hall in Maidstone, Kent.

Emre’s heartbroken sister Ceren Huseyin identified him to Kent Police.

Paying tribute to her younger brother, she said: ‘He was a smart boy and getting on so well at school. He was friendly and loved going out with his friends.

‘He will be sorely missed. We all loved him so very much. It is such a terrible loss. This was so unexpected. He had many plans. He was full of aspirations.

‘He wanted to study psychology and business in the sixth form.

‘He had such a big future ahead of him. He loved reading and drama and was in school plays.’

But paramedics pronounced Emre, of Sheerness, Kent, dead shortly after 6pm.

Emre was born in Lewisham, South London, but the family moved to Sheppey five years ago to have a fresh start.

Speaking to Kent Online, Ceren at the time of Emre’s death added: ‘We wanted to live somewhere where there wasn’t so much crime.’

Emre, who would have turned 16 on February 6, was a Year 11 pupil at the Oasis Academy where he helped run a dementia cafe.

He was invited to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after his volunteering featured in the NHS at 70 magazine.

Days after his death, floral tributes were still propped against the wall of Emre’s home in Sheerness – where he lived with his father, sisters Ceren and Seren, 17, step-mother and two-year-old step-brother.

He has two older brothers who live in Cyprus and Poland.

His father, Yusuf Sakaryali, had been visiting another son in Cyprus when he was told the devastating news.

At evenings and weekends Emre would work at a local barber’s shop to earn some pocket money.

A second boy who was at a different address was also taken to hospital but was later discharged.

Police were called shortly before 6pm as paramedics dealt with Emre.

A 17-year-old boy from Sidcup, south east London, was charged with supplying the Class A drug MDMA in connection with Emre’s death.