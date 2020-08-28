Ryanair passenger removed from flight after testing positive for Covid-19

A Ryanair passengers eager to enjoy their summer break in Pisa, central Italy, were forced to postpone their plans after a fellow passenger had to be dragged off the flight form ignoring coronavirus quarantine rules.

Footage shared online by the wannabe holidaymakers showed three men in hazmat suits boarding the flight and questioning one of the passengers and his companion before they forced the pair off the plane.

The man had reportedly received a message during his airport stay confirming he had tested positive for COVID-19 but had decided to leave for his holiday despite strict rules mandating he remain isolated for at least seven days.

The pair was later forced to disembark and escorted to an isolation area inside Stansted Airport where they were met by health authorities.

Remaining holidaymakers had then to wait an hour and forty minutes to allow Ryanair staff to disinfect the seats and overhead luggage bins before being allowed to leave the UK.

The spokesman said: ‘The passenger and his travel companion were immediately offloaded and taken to a Stansted Airport isolation area where they were assisted by local public health authorities.

‘Since this passenger and his companion had complied fully with Ryanair health regulations, they were both wearing masks at all times at Stansted Airport and for the very short period (less than 10 minutes) they were seated on the aircraft prior to departure.

‘There was little if any risk of Covid-19 transmission to other passengers or crew members as all of whom were also wearing face masks at all times.

‘The aircraft departed for Pisa following a delay of 1 hour and 20 mins to allow for the empty seats and overhead cabin bins to be disinfected to comply with all UK health authority guidance. Ryanair apologises to all passengers for this short delay.’

Instructions on NHS England’s website warn those with symptoms to stay at home and avoid all travel.

Advice on the Department of Health website read: ‘If you are getting a coronavirus test because you have symptoms, you and anyone you live with must self-isolate until you get your result.

‘This also applies to anyone in your support bubble (where someone who lives alone – or just with their children – can meet people from one other household).’

It can take up to 72 hours for tests to be completed to show whether someone has coronavirus.