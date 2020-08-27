Turkish Kebab shop fined nearly £4,000 for hosting ‘impromptu rave’

A Turkish kebab shop in Australia has been fined nearly £4,000 ($7,000) for allowing a large crowd of customers to break out into an impromptu “dance party”.

The footage from Shah Kebabs, at the Brunswick Street Mall, in Fortitude Valley, in Brisbane, was filmed on August 23 and shows dozens of people singing and dancing to Endor’s song Pump It Up.

In the short clip staff behind the counter were also seen dancing along to the song during the early-morning gathering.

Police said the “rave” took place about 3am local time on Sunday in the Brisbane precinct of popular nightlife spot Fortitude Valley.

In an update on Monday, the force in Queensland said the business had been fined $6,772 (around £3,700) for failing to comply with health regulations.

“Business operators and patrons are reminded to adhere to public health directions including social distancing measures at all times to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in Queensland,” they said.