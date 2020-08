Cuba, however, is being added to the list of countries exempt from quarantine.

Holidaymakers hoping to squeeze in a break before the end of summer have had to wait nervously each week for the decision about changes to the so-called “travel corridors”.

Switzerland had been expected to be added to the quarantine list, after more than 300 new cases were recently reported in a 24-hour period – the highest increase since mid-April.

The UK government says countries which see infections rise above 20 per 100,000 people in a week are of particular concern.