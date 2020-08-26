ASUK will celebrate ’30 August Victory Day’ online

THIS year the Atatürk Society UK (ASUK) will be held an event on the digital platform via Zoom to celebrate the 30th August Victory Day.

The Victory Day event on August 30, planned to be held on Monday, August 31, under the leadership of IADD, will be celebrated on Zoom at 19:00 in the evening.

ASUK Chair Jale Özer shared a statement about the event saying: “We are realizing the 98th anniversary of the freedom and independence monument of the Turkish Nation. We will celebrate August 30 Victory Day with the participation of our esteemed guests on Monday, 31 August 2020.

August 30 has gone down in history as a period in which the struggle for independence of our people and our army with great sacrifices and the love of homeland spread to the whole world. It is the day when the spirit of unity and solidarity consolidated and the struggle for independence, in which the whole country was mobilized, ended in victory. We would like to see all our members and friends among us at our digital event that we will organize on this occasion. ”

“As well as speakers at the panel, The young award-winning violinist from our society, Ezo Dem Sarıcı will also be performing.”

The event will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 7pm UK time everyone is welcome to join the zoom event on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82014714198 or using the meeting ID number 820 1471 4198 (no password required).