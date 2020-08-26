Over 64 million meals have been claimed with Eat Out Help Out

More than 64 million meals have been claimed since the government launched the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme at the start of August.

It has provided diners with a state-funded 50% discount on food and soft drinks between Mondays and Wednesdays, up to a maximum of £10 per person, for the whole month.

The Treasury said the outcome represents a continued “upward trend” in dining after 10.5 million meals were claimed in the first week, before climbing to a total of 35 million for the first two weeks.

There have also been 34 million searches on Eat Out to Help Out’s restaurant finder from 13 million users.

Pub and hospitality leaders have called on the Treasury to extend the scheme, which ends on Monday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Today’s figures continue to show that Brits are backing hospitality – with more than 64 million meals discounted so far, that’s equivalent to nearly every person in the country dining out to protect jobs.

“This scheme has reminded us how much we love to dine out, and in doing so, how this is helping to protect the jobs of nearly two million people who work in hospitality.