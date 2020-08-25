Ofqual chief regulator resigns following A-level exam fiasco

The chief regulator of Ofqual is standing down following the controversy over the awarding of A-levels.

Sally Collier has decided that the “next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership”, the body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Collier will temporarily be replaced in her role by her predecessor Dame Glenys Stacey, who will be acting chief regulator until December.

The Ofqual statement said: “The Ofqual board has agreed temporary support arrangements with Ofsted to support the ongoing work on this summer’s GCSE, A level and vocational qualifications, including appeals and autumn exams, and preparations for next year’s exam season.

“The chief regulator, Sally Collier, has decided that the next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership.

“The Ofqual board supports Sally in this decision, and thanks her for her leadership and service over the past four years, which has included overseeing the successful introduction of an entirely new set of GCSEs and A levels, and a new grading system.”