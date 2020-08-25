Ofqual chief regulator resigns following A-level exam fiasco

7 hours önce
0 96 Bir dakikadan az

The chief regulator of Ofqual is standing down following the controversy over the awarding of A-levels.

Sally Collier has decided that the “next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership”, the body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Collier will temporarily be replaced in her role by her predecessor Dame Glenys Stacey, who will be acting chief regulator until December.

The Ofqual statement said: “The Ofqual board has agreed temporary support arrangements with Ofsted to support the ongoing work on this summer’s GCSE, A level and vocational qualifications, including appeals and autumn exams, and preparations for next year’s exam season.

“The chief regulator, Sally Collier, has decided that the next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership.

“The Ofqual board supports Sally in this decision, and thanks her for her leadership and service over the past four years, which has included overseeing the successful introduction of an entirely new set of GCSEs and A levels, and a new grading system.”

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

5 hours önce
266

Öldüğü sanılan kadın, gözlerini cenaze evinde açtı

5 hours önce
95

YouTuber Enes Batur, yeni evine helikopter pisti yaptırdı

5 hours önce
183

ABD’de polisin arkadan vurduğu siyahi Amerikalı Jacob Blake felçli kaldı

5 hours önce
103

Ruhani’den ABD’ye mesaj: “Nükleer anlaşmaya dönerse anlaşma olur”

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.