‘E17 night stalker’ jailed for a minimum of 37 years for rape and murder in east London

2 days önce
0 287 Bir dakikadan az

A murderer and serial stranger rapist dubbed the “E17 night stalker” has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 37 years.

Aman Vyas, 35, was sentenced for the 2009 murder of 35-year-old Michelle Samaraweera, six counts of rape on four women and grievous bodily harm after a trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC called Vyas “the E17 night stalker” as he told jurors the attacker turned a small area near his home in Walthamstow, east London, into his “hunting ground” for a “series of violent rapes” between March and May 2009.

He fled the UK two days after a Crimewatch appeal featuring an e-fit picture, and was arrested in India in 2011 after his former boss gave police a water bottle Vyas’s brother had drunk from, which showed partial DNA linked to the crimes was a male sibling.

Detectives said Vyas last year became only the third person, and the second Indian national, to be extradited from India to the UK, following an eight-year court battle involving around 30 hearings.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

5 days önce
182

Woman charged with the murder of a 10-year-old in west London

3 weeks önce
83

Tory MP arrested for allegations of rape

2 July 2020
309

18-year-old Danyal Hussein charged with murder of two sisters

13 May 2020
276

Ilford father charged with murder of his two children

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.