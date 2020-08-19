Rail fares to rise 1.6% in January

1 hour önce
0 43 Bir dakikadan az

MANY railway season ticket holders and commuters will see a 1.6% rise in fares from January despite a slump in passenger demand.

About half of rail fares are pegged to July’s Retail Price Index, which defied economists’ forecasts and rose from 1.1% in June, official figures show.

Passenger groups said an overhaul of the fares system was needed. The changes will affect mainly English and Welsh commuters.

The news came as UK consumer price inflation rose to 1% in July from 0.6% in June.

Passenger watchdog Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said a system that fits “the way we live and travel now” is needed, and not “season tickets designed for city gents in the last century”.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

23 mins önce
31

Labour calls for evictions ban to be extended

1 day önce
153

“Participate in the census as ‘Turkish Cypriots’ to reach the correct data”

1 day önce
194

England records lowest weekly deaths since lockdown 

2 days önce
182

Exam U-turn: Students to be given predicted grades

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.