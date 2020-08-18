Support for London Mayor for Mira’s project

ELIF Mira, 6 years old, was affected by the plastic bottle pollution she saw in the sea, and she and her father wrote a book called Bott-Lee, which explains the importance of recycling. The aim was to raise awareness among young children for environmental matters.

The famous illustrator Bebabalula made the drawings of the book, which was completely released voluntarily. All proceeds of the book were donated to Greenpeace and TEMA foundation. 6-year-old Elif Mira’s project also received support from names such as London Mayor Sadıq Khan, Mert Fırat, Ece Vahapoğlu and Tanem Sivar.