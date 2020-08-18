England records lowest weekly deaths since lockdown 

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday showed England and Wales have recorded the lowest weekly number of deaths from coronavirus since March, when lockdown was imposed.

152 people died from Covid-19 in the week up to 7 August, the lowest number of deaths from the disease over seven days since the week ending 20 March.

Just over 57,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now been registered in the UK in total, including suspected cases, according to ONS figures.

In London, Hounslow saw the highest number of new cases and the highest infection rate, with 48 new cases raising the rate from 14.7 to 17.7.

In Richmond, the rate rose from 4.0 to 16.7 with 33 new cases, while Kensington and Chelsea rose from 3.8 to 14.1 with 22 new cases.

