UK property sales boom in busiest month in 10 years

9 hours önce
0 183 Bir dakikadan az

More than £37bn worth of property sales were agreed in July – the busiest month for home buying for 10 years, according to property website Rightmove.

The spike follows a suspension of the housing market during the coronavirus lockdown but also coincides with the UK plunging into a recession.

The chancellor also cut stamp duty in July, in an effort to encourage more people to get on the housing ladder.

By comparison, £25bn worth of sales were made in July 2019.

Rightmove said the average asking price for a house in the UK in August stood at £319,497, down by around 0.2% from July’s £320,265 – which was a record high.

However, in Scotland, Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber, North West England, the East Midlands, West Midlands and the East of England all recorded new highs in August.

It was London that pulled the national asking price down, with average prices falling by around 2%.

Between 5 August and 12 August, sales rose by 60% compared to the same time the previous year, with the usual summer slowdown not materialising.

House prices usually drop over the summer, with many people opting to travel on holiday, according to the website.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

11 hours önce
192

easyJet confirms closures of Stansted, Southend and Newcastle bases

13 hours önce
367

Turkey could join France on UK quarantine list

13 hours önce
124

Coronavirus UK : calls for more vaccine volunteers

14 hours önce
169

Boris Johnson accused of taking ‘power naps’ lasting up to three hours

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.