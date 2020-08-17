Man arrested with terrorism offence after landing from Turkey

A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport over a suspected terrorism offence.

Police detained the 25-year-old suspect at around 4am on Monday morning after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.

He was arrested on “suspicion of possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist,” Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism command said.

The man remains in custody at a central London police station.

Detectives are said to be searching an address in north London as part of the ongoing investigation.

Prior to police detaining the man, 3 flights landed at Gatwick from Turkey, two flights from Antalya and another flight from Dalaman touched down at the airport.

