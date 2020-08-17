Limassol Association UK: Special brunch for August 30 Victory Day in Turkey

Limassol Association UK will hold its first event after the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, August 30.

Limassol Association announced that they are organising a special brunch for the 30th of August Victory Day.

The statement made by the chair of the Limassol Association is as follows:

“It will makes us all happy to experience the feature of being together on this beautiful and meaningful day. After this difficult period, we hope to be together on August 30, Victory Day. There is a limited number of places due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Those who want to participate should reach us beforehand.”

If you want to reserve a place for the special brunch event, you can reach out to the members of the Limassol Association through the following numbers:

07713160684 or 07956417976

The 30th of August Victory Day special brunch will be held under the leadership of Arife Retvan, the chair of the Limassol Assiciation, the event will take place at Kervan Sofrasi located at “80 Church St, Edmonton, N9 9PB” at 12 o’clock.