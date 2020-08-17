Turkey could join France on UK quarantine list

According to a news articles share by The Sun, Turkey could be the next country to be added to the UK’s holiday quarantine list as Covid-19 cases rise.

Turkey recorded its highest daily number of cases since June, with 1,256 positive tests and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours – although the rise in cases is broadly in line with increased testing, with Turkey carrying out more than 70,000 a day.

Currently, Turkey’s air bridge with the UK remains intact, meaning Brits can holiday there without needing to isolate for 14 days on their return.

But the country has seen cases steadily rise in recent weeks and it now has 248,117 positive tests and 5,974 deaths.

There are currently 18.5 infections per 100,000 people, a rise on the 15.8 recorded last month.

While UK travel is allowed, the country has its own entry requirements for British tourists.

All arrivals must have health assessments, including temperature checks, at the airport, while anyone with coronavirus symptoms must have a PCR test.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is forced to quarantine at a location determined by the Ministry of Health or at a private hospital at your own expense.

Turkey has also warned that any hotels which don’t follow the strict new safety guidelines will be closed at short notice.

