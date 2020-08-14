Lockdown restrictions in England to continue

2 hours önce
0 87 Bir dakikadan az

Lockdown restrictions in parts of England, including Greater Manchester and Leicester, are to remain in place, the Government has said.

Restrictions on household gatherings in parts of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester will continue, the Department of Health said.

The latest data does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area, and shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle, while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen, the department said.

The measures will be reviewed again next week

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

14 mins önce
14

Coronavirus has claimed more than 9,000 Londoners lives

34 mins önce
27

Investigation into hate crime at British Army base in Cyprus

42 mins önce
33

UK signs deals for 90 million more virus vaccine doses

5 hours önce
126

Man arrested for Edmonton shooting

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.