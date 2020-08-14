Lockdown restrictions in England to continue

Lockdown restrictions in parts of England, including Greater Manchester and Leicester, are to remain in place, the Government has said.

Restrictions on household gatherings in parts of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester will continue, the Department of Health said.

The latest data does not show a decrease in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the area, and shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle, while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen, the department said.

The measures will be reviewed again next week