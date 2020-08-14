Man arrested for Edmonton shooting

Detectives investigating the murder of Christopher George in Enfield have made an arrest.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 13 August.

Officers were called at around 8.55 pm on Wednesday, 29 July to the sound of gunshots on Sebastopol Road, N9, and found 26-year-old Christopher with gunshot injuries.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

It is believed Christopher was sitting in a black Mercedes when he was approached by two men who were both on foot. Seconds after they approached him, Christopher was shot at close range.

The two men then ran to a car and drove off towards Felixstowe Road.

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier, said: “Although we have made an arrest, I am still keen to hear from anyone who has information regarding Christopher’s murder and who is yet to come forward. We need your help to fully establish what happened that night.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 7664/29JUL