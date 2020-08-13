Explosion reported at a Suffolk airfield

Image: Richard Lapage

A huge fire has broken out at a site near an airfield in Suffolk.

Explosions have been reported at the scene of Parham Airfield and huge clouds of dark smoke can be seen from miles away. Those nearby have been asked to keep doors and windows closed.

13 fire crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene on Silverlace Green.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Our crews are currently attending a fire at a premises near Parham airfield.

“Due to the amount of smoke in the area, local residents and businesses are advised to keep doors and windows closed.”

