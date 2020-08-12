Turkey likely to implant stricter virus measures by September

THE Turkish government may consider introducing stricter measures in September to curb the spread of the coronavirus as daily new infections have spiked above 1,000 because of the public’s complacent behavior during summer vacation and the Eid al-Adha holiday, daily Hürriyet has reported.

Officials suggested that restrictions like the ones introduced in April may be re-imposed starting mid-September.

Turkey’s Health Ministry will draw up a new strategy, which includes a series of measures that can come into effect from the second half of September.

As part of those precautionary moves, a list of pandemic hospitals will be made public, and the countries Interior Ministry will continue to carry out inspections to ensure the implementation of anti-virus measures. Checks on facilities, restaurants in resort towns, and shopping centers will tighten.

“Until Sept. 15, checks and inspections will raise public awareness. This is the aim. However, after Sept. 15, new actions could be taken. People will be more cautious as they will have returned from vacation, and they will be back to work, and pupils will return to school. The public will be ready mentally by then,” the officials said.