Master broadcaster Turan Erdemgil lost his life

TURAN Erdemgil, Chairman of the Honorary Board of the Atatürk UK Society (İADD), passed away.

IADD chair Jale Özer stated that they were deeply saddened by Turan Erdemgil’s sudden death and made the following statement:

“Throughout his entire life, Turan Erdemgil defended democracy, secular Republic of Turkey and the principles of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Erdemgil was a true intellectual, he served as the chairman of the honorary board for 23 years since the establishment of World Atatürk Platform. He has always been at the forefront in spreading the Atatürkist Thought system with his conferences, articles and comments he attended both as a speaker and as a guest and has always guided us with his knowledge and experience. Sadly, Erdemgil left our world on 11 August.

With his colourful personality, jokes, effective voice and perfect Turkish, questioning and suggestive comments, he will always remain special for us and will never be forgotten. His work on how to take our homeland out of the darkness it is in, his loyalty to Atatürk and the Republic and his struggle on this issue have been and will be an example for all of us.

Both his work in the UK ADD community and his time as a radio and television programmer, he touched almost every segment of the society and left a deep mark. We wholeheartedly share of his family, as Atatürk Society UK we wish patience and condolences.”