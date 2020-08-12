TRNC Prime Minister Tatar: “NHS tests are valid in TRNC”

NORTH Turkish Republic of Cyprus Prime Minister Ersin Tatar made important statements to Londra Gazete.

In his statement to the Londra Gazete, Prime Minister Tatar stated that Turkish Cypriots living in the UK have great importance for Northern Cyprus and emphasized that it is necessary to act with a feeling of solidarity more than ever in this difficult period.

Tatar said that they took the necessary precautions regarding the 7-day home quarantine, and they made self-sacrificing decisions to protect everyone’s health.

In addition, Tatar answered the question about whether the PCR tests done by the UK National Health System are valid in the TRNC, hence Tatar confirmed that NHS PCR tests are valid in the TRNC.