Coronavirus: cases ‘may be levelling off’ in England

8 hours önce
0 145 Bir dakikadan az

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the community has levelled off in the past week, new government figures show.

An estimated 28,300 people in England had coronavirus during the week of 27 July to 2 August, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

That equates to about 0.05% of the population, or one in 1,900 individuals – and does not include the number of cases and infections in care homes and hospitals.

The ONS said while recent figures suggest the percentage of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 had risen since the end of June – the lowest recorded estimate – there is now evidence to suggest this trend may have levelled off.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

5 hours önce
64

Government “will not hesitate” in removing more countries from quarantine-free travel list

6 hours önce
85

Day-Mer Chair Gül: “Not only applauses for NHS employees, but a liveable wage” 

1 day önce
155

Medical aid from Turkey is being sent to North Cyprus

1 day önce
206

UK is set to heat up with blistering heatwave

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.