Coronavirus: cases ‘may be levelling off’ in England

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the community has levelled off in the past week, new government figures show.

An estimated 28,300 people in England had coronavirus during the week of 27 July to 2 August, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

That equates to about 0.05% of the population, or one in 1,900 individuals – and does not include the number of cases and infections in care homes and hospitals.

The ONS said while recent figures suggest the percentage of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 had risen since the end of June – the lowest recorded estimate – there is now evidence to suggest this trend may have levelled off.