London Sport appoints UK Cypriot to its Board

The main sporting organisation for Londoners has recently confirmed the appointment of UK Cypriot Stephen Alambritis to its Board.

London Sport believes the appointment of Larnaca born Alambritis will boost the organisations vision of making London the most physically active city in the world. Existing Trustees already bring a wide range of experience and specialisms. It is thought that Councillor Alambritis who has been a hugely successful and popular leader at Merton Council, will complement the current Board’s areas of expertise and will help to enhance London Sport’s connections with a range of industry stakeholders operating across the capital. The appointment also reflect London Sport’s focus on increasing the diversity of the organisation’s workforce, making it more representative of the communities it serves. Alambritis will take up his positions with immediate effect and for an initial term of three years.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, Alambritis makes the following statement: “It’s a great privilege to be appointed to this position; our main aim is to get everyone active in London. Hence, it is also vital to get the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot football federation to be more involved with London Sports. Personally, I will be working on getting the Cypriot community members to work together with the board; it is great to provide opportunities besides football for the community. Subsequent to the koronavirüs pandemic, it is even more necessary to be active in sports. For instance, walking football is another popular alternative which will be promoted for the community.”