Local lockdown in Aberdeen as Covid cases spike

Bars, restaurants and cafes are being shut in Aberdeen under the reimposition of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Union Street, Aberdeen

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the action following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing on today (August 5), Ms Sturgeon said 54 cases had been reported in recent days as part of a cluster of infections in Aberdeen.

Local health officials have linked a number of cases to The Hawthorn Bar, which has shut voluntarily for 14 days, in the city’s centre.

Ms Sturgeon has said that more than 20 other pubs and restaurants are also involved in the cluster.

She said the rise in cases had heightened fears the Scottish government is “dealing with a significant outbreak in Aberdeen that may include some community transmission”.

The restrictions mean that the 228,000 people who live in the Aberdeen city area are no longer allowed into each others’ houses.

They are being told not to travel more than five miles for leisure purposes. Travelling for work or education is permitted, but other travel is not advised.

People who are visiting Aberdeen do not need to leave, but should follow the guidance and take “extra care” when they return home.

The restrictions will be reviewed next Wednesday and may be extended further if necessary.