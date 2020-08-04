Large explosion in Beirut heard in Cyprus

A large explosion has been heard in the Lebanese capital Beirut, with thick smoke billowing from the city centre.

The blast appeared to be centred around the city’s port area containing warehouses and rippled through several areas of the capital.

Security sources said a number of people were injured during the widespread destruction across the city, with residents reporting windows being blown out and ceilings collapsing.

Local media reported that a huge column of smoke was seen rising over the city.

Wounded people were seen on the ground near Beirut’s port, according to an Associated Press photographer at the scene.

Firecrackers are stored in the area where the blast occurred, local TV reported.

It has also been reported that the explosion was heard in across Cyprus, local newspapers have shared that a large explosion sound was heard in the North and South of the island around the time of the explosion.

News reported on twitter have been also been shared the Lebanese “Health Minister Hamad Hassan says a ship carrying fireworks exploded in Beirut Port”.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Massive Explosion in Beruit, Lennon ahead of Hariri verdict. The Lebanese Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, says “a ship carrying fireworks exploded in the <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beirut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Beirut</a> Port.” <a href=”https://t.co/r4nk8syA8D”>pic.twitter.com/r4nk8syA8D</a></p>— PAWA, Rahul (@imrahulpawa) <a href=”https://twitter.com/imrahulpawa/status/1290682391820775426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>