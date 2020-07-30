£500,000 seized in north London raid

A total of 27 males and three females, aged between 18 and 65-years-old, have been arrested for drugs offences after a number of early morning warrants were executed on Wednesday, 29 July and previously on Wednesday, 15 July, at residential addresses across Haringey.

The warrants are the result of an eight-month undercover operation, named Operation Oarfish, to target Class A and Class B drug supply in Seven Sisters and Wood Green in Haringey. Police believe that drug dealing has led to an escalation in gang tensions and violent crime and in the area.

In addition to the arrests, a number of items were seized including three knives, a quantity of class A and B drugs and £500,000 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumpleton, of the Met’s North Area Command Proactive Unit, said: “We know that drug dealing has a serious effect on violent crime, not to mention concern within the communities blighted by this issue.

“The link between drug dealing and violent crime is clear. During this long-term investigation, a number of officers were involved in careful undercover work to build a picture of the issues in our area.

“We will not tolerate drug dealers and will take the necessary measures to investigate and remove these people from the community.

“I would also urge anyone with information about individuals who are involved in drug dealing and violent crime to contact police so that we can take action – your information is invaluable to us.”