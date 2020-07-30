Ambassador Ümit Yalçın shares his Eid message

2 days önce
0 11 Bir dakikadan az

The Turkish Ambassador to the UK Ümit Yalçın shared his Eid Al Adha Message, saying:

“Dear members of our society living in the UK,

Strengthening our spiritual values such as love, solidarity and brotherhood these days when the whole world is going through a difficult process; I am delighted to celebrate the Eid Al Adha that reinforces the sense of unity and solidarity our society has.

Every feast that we grasp away from our country is important in terms of consolidating our nation’s spiritual unity, transferring our social values to new generations, and strengthening our culture of love, respect and tolerance.

With these feelings, I hope that this blessed Eid al-Adha will bring health, peace, peace and blessings to our nation and the entire Islamic world; I congratulate your Eid al-Adha with my sincere wishes on behalf of myself and my colleagues. ”

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

17 hours önce
178

Londra’da yılın en sıcak günü

17 hours önce
43

Hottest day of the year recorded as the UK hits 36C

18 hours önce
195

TC Sağlık Bakanı Koca tweetini silmek zorunda kaldı

18 hours önce
1,073

İngiltere’de bir adam 4 yıldır kolunda cinsel organıyla yaşıyor

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.