Ambassador Ümit Yalçın shares his Eid message

The Turkish Ambassador to the UK Ümit Yalçın shared his Eid Al Adha Message, saying:

“Dear members of our society living in the UK,

Strengthening our spiritual values such as love, solidarity and brotherhood these days when the whole world is going through a difficult process; I am delighted to celebrate the Eid Al Adha that reinforces the sense of unity and solidarity our society has.

Every feast that we grasp away from our country is important in terms of consolidating our nation’s spiritual unity, transferring our social values to new generations, and strengthening our culture of love, respect and tolerance.

With these feelings, I hope that this blessed Eid al-Adha will bring health, peace, peace and blessings to our nation and the entire Islamic world; I congratulate your Eid al-Adha with my sincere wishes on behalf of myself and my colleagues. ”