TRNC London Representative Oya Tuncalı shares her Eid Al Adha Message

LONDON’S Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Representative Oya Tuncalı shared her message Eid message.

“Valuable members of the Turkish Cypriot Community, my dear brothers and sisters,

We are all together celebrating the Eid-al Adha in the United Kingdom. Although our recent days have been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, I still wish that Bayram will conduce to good ends filled with health and peace.

Each and every Bayram that we celebrate away from our homeland has a particular importance for preserving and continuity of our solidarity and cultural values as a community. The most important aspect is to uphold our national and moral values. As valuable members of our community living in the United Kingdom, you are improving and getting stronger each passing day by staying loyal to our national and moral values as well as joining and gaining success in economic, social and political life. Supporting and helping your solidarity and activities is of paramount importance to us.

With this emotions and thoughts, I would like to wish all members of our community living in the United Kingdom a happy Bayram, and I hope that Eid-al Adha will help to enhance unity, tolerance and friendship among our nation, the Muslim world as well as the whole of humanity.”