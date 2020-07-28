 “We are against the annulment of the Istanbul Convention”

The Atatürk World Platform who was also founded by the Ataturk Society UK shared a press release in regards to the discussions of the Istanbul Convention.

The statement made by ADDP is as follows:

“The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, is a human rights treaty of the Council of Europe against violence against women and domestic violence which was opened for signature on 11 May 2011, in Istanbul, Turkey. The convention aims at prevention of violence, victim protection and “to end with the impunity of perpetrators”. As of March 2019, it has been signed by 45 countries and the European Union. On 12 March 2012, Turkey became the first country to ratify the Convention, followed by 33 other countries from 2013 to 2019.

As members of ADDP living in countries that have signed and ratified the Istanbul Convention, we are against the annulment of this international agreement.

33 states approved and adopted by the European Union and international agreements have been appreciated. Turkey is the first country to sign this convention hence, to be the first country to disrupt this unity also means that it neglects itself from the international system.”