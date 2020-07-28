ADDP invites the Directorate of Religious Affairs to resign

ATATÜRK World Platform for Thought invited the President of Religious Affairs to resign.

In the press release, Atatürk’s Thought World Platform (ADDP) called on Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbaşı, to resign.

The explanation is as follows:

“A hundred years ago, Mustafa Sabri, the sheikh of the Damat Ferit government, who signed Sevr, called bandits to those who resisted the invaders in Anatolia and cursed Mustafa Kemal. One hundred years later, cursing Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who enabled the prayers to be read in mosques, is basically serving imperialism. On the anniversary of Lausanne, the main problem of those who closed Anıtkabir under the pretext of spraying and praying with great fanfare in Hagia Sophia is to settle and challenge Cumhuriyet and Atatürk. However, it should not be forgotten that the Republic established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is the common fee of this nation and nobody will be able to destroy it. On behalf of ADDP associations and board of directors, the title of our Republic is celebrating the anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty; We invite the current president of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, established by Atatürk to resign immediately. ”