Spike in Oldham Covid-19 cases means ‘tougher lockdown restrictions’

Tougher lockdown restrictions have been imposed in Oldham, after a spike in coronavirus cases.

It is hoped the new measures, announced on Tuesday and to last two weeks, will help stop the spread of the virus and avoid a local lockdown as seen in Leicester.

The borough’s 235,000 residents are being asked not to have social visitors to their home and to keep two metres apart from friends and family when seeing them outside.

Those who are “shielding” will also be asked to continue to shield for another two weeks from Friday, 31 July, and care homes will not relax the recent lifting of restrictions on visiting.

The new measures are essential to prevent a “strict local lockdown” like in Leicester, Oldham Council’s deputy leader councillor Arooj Shah said.

“The best way to avoid infection is to limit contact with others as much as possible and to stay home wherever you can, including working from home,” she added.

Two weeks ago Oldham was on Public Health England’s “watchlist” as an area of concern but was removed last Thursday.

Now the data is showing another spike, with 114 cases recorded so far in the week to 24 July equivalent to more than 48 per 100,000 population and more than four times as many as the week before.