Boris Johnson warns there are signs of second wave in Europe

Boris Johnson has warned the signs of a “second wave” of coronavirus are surfacing in Europe, as he defended changing travel advice on Spain.

The prime minister backed the decision taken over the weekend to tell any travellers returning from Spain to the UK to quarantine for 14 days over fears COVID-19 levels there are growing.

“What we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again,” he said on a visit to Nottingham today (28 July).

“Let’s be absolutely clear about what’s happening in Europe: Amongst some of our European friends, I’m afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic.”

The UK government, which has authority over health powers in England, and devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland changed position on Spain given fears of rising coronavirus case numbers.

Ministers have also updated travel advice to urge people not to visit both mainland Spain and the Balearic and Canary islands.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was an “error” and “not justified”, adding the country is in talks with British authorities to urge them to reconsider.

