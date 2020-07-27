BAME groups ‘disproportionately’ fined for Covid-19 breaches

Police have disproportionately fined Black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) people for breaches of coronavirus rules, new figures show.

The statistics for BAME men show they were nearly four times more likely to be fined than young white males – 57% of fines for a group that represents 14% of the population.

Across all age groups, BAME people were fined at a rate 1.6 times higher than white people, according to figures released by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC).

The data showed wide variations across the country, with fines for BAME people up to 6.5 times higher than white people in some regions, with rates generally higher in coastal areas and beauty spots.

The report noted that disproportionality for coronavirus fines was far lower than the latest official stop and search statistics, which showed all BAME people were 4.3 times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people, and 9.7 times more likely for just black people.

Overall, the report found the number of fines issued across England and Wales was relatively low with a rate of three per 10,000 people, with 70% issued to men aged under 45, who make up 22% of the population.