Cyprus moves UK to category B

\r\n\r\nThe UK will be placed into Category B from August 1, following an assessment of the countries\u2019 Covid-19 risk, the ministry of health for Cyprus Republic\u00a0 announced on Monday.\r\n\r\nThe health ministry reiterated that passengers arriving from Category B countries are required to present a negative test result taken within the last three days.\r\n\r\nAll passengers, regardless of nationality, are required to apply for permission from\u00a0https:\/\/cyprusflightpass.gov.cy\/\u00a0to gain entry into Cyprus.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cThe situation remained stable [in the UK] and things have not deteriorated and placing people in Category B still means people will have to take tests,\u201d Petros Karayiannis, a government adviser, told the Cyprus Mail.\r\n\r\nThe professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School also strongly emphasised the importance of random sampling at the airports.\r\n\r\nThe ministry of health has said 600 random tests a day are going to be carried out.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt is paramount that we monitor the situation as effectively as possible,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nKarayiannis also drew attention to some travellers who turn up with a negative test but nevertheless end up testing positive a few days later. Random sampling at the airports will greatly increase the detection rates, he said.\r\n\r\nHe appeared hopeful, that if nothing unpleasant happens and things go well, the UK could be further upgraded to Category A \u2013 no test at all \u2013 by the end of August.\r\n\r\nAn official at the deputy tourism ministry told the Cyprus Mail that the decision is in line with what was announced a few weeks ago, with plans for the UK to be in Category B on August 1.\r\n\r\nSince there have been no major changes in the UK, he said, the announcement today confirms what was tentatively planned previously.\r\n\r\nThe move could offer relief to thousands in Britain who for months have had flights cancelled or rescheduled last minute, amid the uncertainty surrounding Britain\u2019s travel status.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf they are safe, they are welcome,\u201d Lakis Avraamides, manager of the tourist board of Ayia Napa and Protaras told the Cyprus Mail.\r\n\r\nAvraamides was cautiously optimistic of the UK being upgraded to Category B as he reiterated the vital role the British market plays for Cyprus.\r\n\r\nHe expressed concern, however, over the British government\u2019s policy change which overnight saw tourists returning from Spain needing to quarantine for two weeks.\r\n\r\nAsked whether Cyprus could potentially benefit from Spain\u2019s woes, he said it is unlikely as tour operators are still avoiding the island.\r\n\r\nTour operators confirmed they will not work with Cyprus as long as a negative test is required or a test is taken upon arrival \u2013 effectively wiping out any hopes for volume tourism.\r\n\r\n\u201cBut Cyprus is a very safe destination,\u201d he emphasised.