Government publishes new guidance on mandatory face covering

Wearing a face covering will be mandatory in shops and other public spaces across England from tomorrow to stop the spread of coronavirus.

People will also have to wear a mask, scarf or bandana that covers the nose and mouth in shopping centres and indoor transport hubs, like bus and train stations.

When it comes to buying food, the law will depend on where you’re eating it.

Face coverings will not be mandatory in pubs and restaurants.

But they will be to order food from a cafe. If you are eating in, you will be allowed to remove the covering in the area dedicated to eat or drink what you’ve purchased.

Face coverings will not be mandatory for:

anyone under the age of 11

those with disabilities or certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face-covering

Health and Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer.

“Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance. I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe.”

As well as shops and supermarkets, face coverings must be worn in banks, building societies and post offices.

Wearing a face covering will not be made mandatory in other venues that have measures in place to protect staff and the public from COVID-19. These include:

eat-in restaurants and pubs

hairdressers and other treatment salons

gyms and leisure centres

cinemas, concert halls and theatres

For more detail on the government’s guidance on face-coving can bee found here.