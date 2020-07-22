“We will always stand in solidarity with the Azerbaijan state”

The Federation of UK Turkish Associations and the Azerbaijan House of England made a joint statement. In the statement made, the violations of the international law of the Armenian state were condemned, and it was emphasized two of the organisations will defend the rights of Azerbaijan unconditionally.

The explanation is as follows:

“The clashes that started as a result of the provocation on July 12 jeopardize the life safety and regional stability of the occupied people. The Nagorno-Karabakh region and all its surrounding areas are considered within the national borders of Azerbaijan by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions 1992-1994 (822, 853, 874 and 884) and almost every member of the UN. The unjust and unlawful occupation of Armenia and human rights violations in the region have been condemned worldwide and asked to leave the borders of Azerbaijan immediately.

Despite all the provocations and militarist attempts of Armenia, Karabakh is the dominant Azerbaijani land and will always remain so. We once again strongly condemn the illegal so-called ‘state’ structure and its supporter, the occupying Armenian state and army, and invite them to respect the national sovereignty of Azerbaijan.”